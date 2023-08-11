Watch Now
Hot and humid conditions Friday with a couple chances for storms

A couple of rounds of showers and storms will be possible Friday. The first moves in this morning, bringing light rain. Then scattered storms pop up midday, a few could be strong.
Then, we may see a final round late tonight; some of these storms could produce hail and strong winds. It will be a warm and humid day, highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. And winds will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

The weekend looks nice, just a few pop-up showers possible on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday rain looks to hold off until late, highs will be in the low 80s.

More widespread rain is likely by Monday, with a slight cool down to start the week.

FRIDAY: Light morning rain, scattered afternoon storms, breezy and humidHigh: 87
Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered storms, some strong storms possible
Low: 68
Wind: Var 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, iso. shower possible
High: 85

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance rain late
High: 81

MONDAY: Rain and storms
High: 77

TUESDAY: AM Shower chance, then partly cloudy
High: 79

