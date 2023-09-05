Hot and humid conditions expected Tuesday with high temps in the 90s

It's been muggy through the night and we're in for another hot one today. Today's high temperature probably stays shy of the daily record high of 94, but it's also going to be more humid. The heat index likely tops out near 100 this afternoon.

Cloud cover increases today ahead of an approaching area of low pressure. We'll have a chance for a few showers and storms well after midnight tonight and scattered storms will be possible on and off tomorrow. Around a half inch of rain is possible with some locally higher amounts. Much cooler weather arrives Thursday.



TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid.High: 92

Heat Index: Near 100

Wind: S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Muggy. Ch. Showers/Storms Late

Low: 73

Wind: S 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Still Humid. Scattered Showers/Storms

High: 85

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cooler

High: 70

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake 80 Inland

