Heavy rain in store Saturday evening

After a rainy couple of days, more rain is on the way for this weekend as the next storm moves in today! This storm will bring moderate to heavy rain across the area, especially Saturday afternoon. Showers should taper off overnight as we move into the dry slot of the storm, but showers will return for Sunday as the storm slowly moves northeast. 1-1.5" of rainfall is expected and although this may seem like we should be concerned about potential flooding, rivers are well below flood stage and we're nearly 2" below our average rainfall since March 1. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees both days.

We'll keep a chance for showers each day next week, with clouds skies and near average temperatures. Highs will be near 50 degrees and lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Rain & breezy

High: 52

Wind: NE 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. showers

Low: 43

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Showers

High: 50

Wind: N 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Breezy

High: 60

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Breezy

High: 50

Wind: W 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers

High: 50