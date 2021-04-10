Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Heavy rain in store Saturday evening

items.[0].videoTitle
After a rainy couple of days, more rain is on the way for this weekend as the next storm moves in today! This storm will bring moderate to heavy rain across the area, especially Saturday afternoon.
and last updated 2021-04-10 08:42:58-04

After a rainy couple of days, more rain is on the way for this weekend as the next storm moves in today! This storm will bring moderate to heavy rain across the area, especially Saturday afternoon. Showers should taper off overnight as we move into the dry slot of the storm, but showers will return for Sunday as the storm slowly moves northeast. 1-1.5" of rainfall is expected and although this may seem like we should be concerned about potential flooding, rivers are well below flood stage and we're nearly 2" below our average rainfall since March 1. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees both days.

We'll keep a chance for showers each day next week, with clouds skies and near average temperatures. Highs will be near 50 degrees and lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Rain & breezy
High: 52
Wind: NE 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. showers
Low: 43
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Showers
High: 50
Wind: N 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Breezy
High: 60
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Breezy
High: 50
Wind: W 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers
High: 50

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.