Heavy downpours and gusty winds possible Wednesday as storms roll through

An area of showers and storms is racing across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. This cluster of showers/storms arrives into SE Wisconsin during the late morning and early afternoon. Although the rain may not impact all of SE Wisconsin, the strongest storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Storms clear the region by early afternoon -- allowing sunshine to quickly warm temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dew points are expected to remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The heat & humidity stick around through Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will reach into the lower and mid 90s. Cooler numbers are more likely near the Lakefront. Heat Index values could get near 100-degrees farther inland and closer to the State Line.

Another round of showers and storms is possible late Thursday night and into Friday morning. A stalled frontal boundary may focus another round of showers/storms Saturday morning. Cooler conditions are expected for the weekend.



WEDNESDAY: Chance Morning/Afternoon Storms. Some could be strong.Then, Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid

High: 88 Lake 92 Inland

Wind: S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 70

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High: 87 Lake 95 Inland

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 88 Lake 95 Inland

SATURDAY: Slight Chance AM Storms; Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

