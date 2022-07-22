Heat continues with weekend showers, storms in the forecast

Highs reached 90 degrees yesterday for the 8th time this year and we have a decent chance today of making it our 9th 90-degree day. A few clouds from decaying thunderstorms to our west move in this morning, but eventually we'll see plenty of sunshine. The humidity will also increase throughout the day.

Our first chance for weekend storms arrives later tonight while most of us will be sleeping. The severe threat with tonight's potential storms is low. After a very hot and humid day on Saturday, we have a better chance for severe storms Saturday night. A few showers may linger into Sunday.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny and Hot

High: 90

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Muggy. Ch. T-Storms

Low: 71

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Muggy. T-Storms Likely At Night

High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 84

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Refreshing

High: 77

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80