Hazy sunshine expected Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s

The sunny stretch continues today with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Wildfire smoke passes overhead & much of it is expected to stay aloft.

Southerly winds bring in more heat & humidity as high-pressure pushes East. The increasing dew points & temperatures may allow for a few pop-up storms on Wednesday. A cold front will drop in from the North on Thursday. At this point, not much rain is expected with the frontal passage.

Cooler temperatures will take us into the weekend with our next opportunity for rain holding off until Sunday.



TUESDAY: Hazy SunHigh: 82 Lake 87 Inland

Wind: SW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Comfortable

Low: 68 Lake 65 Inland

Wind: Variable 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid; Pop-up Storm Possible

High: 86

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid

High: 88

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 79

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

