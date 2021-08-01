Watch
Hazy, cooler weather Sunday

Temperatures will stay in the 70s Sunday.
and last updated 2021-08-01 08:58:40-04

MILWAUKEE — Hazy skies Sunday morning with air quality in the "unhealthy for sensitive group" range. Those with respiratory issues should stay inside until air quality improves.

By the late afternoon we should see an improvement in air quality across the area. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s towards the lakefront and mid to upper 70s inland.

Quiet weather continues next week.

There will be a slight chance for a few showers Wednesday and Friday, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will continue to stay near average and climb into the low to mid 80s each afternoon, with morning lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, hazy, & breezy
High: 72 lakefront...76 inland
Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 60
Wind: Light

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75 lakefront...79 inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 80
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 82
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

