Hazy, cooler weather Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Hazy skies Sunday morning with air quality in the "unhealthy for sensitive group" range. Those with respiratory issues should stay inside until air quality improves.

By the late afternoon we should see an improvement in air quality across the area. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s towards the lakefront and mid to upper 70s inland.

Quiet weather continues next week.

There will be a slight chance for a few showers Wednesday and Friday, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will continue to stay near average and climb into the low to mid 80s each afternoon, with morning lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, hazy, & breezy

High: 72 lakefront...76 inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 60

Wind: Light

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 lakefront...79 inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 80

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 82

Wind: SW 5-10 mph