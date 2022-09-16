Haziness continues due to wildfires, sunny and warm Friday

We're rounding out the workweek with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s across the area. Skies will still be quite hazy due to smoke from fires burning to our west passing over us in the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

Late Friday night will bring our first chance for showers this weekend. Coverage will be spotty, with most of us staying dry. Lows overnight fall into mid to upper 60s. Our next chance for showers will be Saturday early afternoon. Again, coverage will still be spotty, with most of us staying partly cloudy. Highs climb into the mid 80s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s, making it feel a bit humid. Saturday night/early Sunday morning brings our best chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Overall rainfall will be less than one inch. The rest of Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers again late. High temperatures climb to near 80°. Expect breezy conditions both days, with winds southwest 10-15 mph.

Next week looks fairly quiet, but we'll keep a chance for showers Tuesday, and then possibly for the start of fall on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hazy. Breezy=

High; 83

Wind: S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chance shower

Low: 67 Lakefront...61 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. Breezy

High: 85

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Breezy

High; 82

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 78

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance showers

High: 81