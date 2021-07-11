Gusty winds and small chance for showers Sunday

MILWAUKEE — A storm will continue to move to our south-southeast today pushing some moisture into our area.

Unfortunately most of us won't see any rain, but there is a chance for a few showers, especially closer to the state line.

Winds will but gusty and out of the northeast 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for the lakefront as waves 3-5 feet and dangerous currents can be expected. Stay out of Lake Michigan today.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Chance for PM showers

High: 71

Wind: NE 15-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for PM showers

High: 76

Wind: NE 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers

High: 80

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 85

Wind: S 10-15

THURSDAY: Showers. Poss. t-storm

High: 82

