Gusty winds and small chance for showers Sunday

MILWAUKEE — A storm will continue to move to our south-southeast today pushing some moisture into our area.
Unfortunately most of us won't see any rain, but there is a chance for a few showers, especially closer to the state line.
Winds will but gusty and out of the northeast 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for the lakefront as waves 3-5 feet and dangerous currents can be expected. Stay out of Lake Michigan today.
SUNDAY: Cloudy. Chance for PM showers
High: 71
Wind: NE 15-20 G30 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: 63
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for PM showers
High: 76
Wind: NE 10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers
High: 80
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds
High: 85
Wind: S 10-15
THURSDAY: Showers. Poss. t-storm
High: 82