Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Gusty winds and small chance for showers Sunday

items.[0].videoTitle
Be careful if you're going to the lake!
and last updated 2021-07-11 08:41:29-04

MILWAUKEE — A storm will continue to move to our south-southeast today pushing some moisture into our area.

Unfortunately most of us won't see any rain, but there is a chance for a few showers, especially closer to the state line.

Winds will but gusty and out of the northeast 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for the lakefront as waves 3-5 feet and dangerous currents can be expected. Stay out of Lake Michigan today.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Chance for PM showers
High: 71
Wind: NE 15-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: 63
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for PM showers
High: 76
Wind: NE 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers
High: 80
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds
High: 85
Wind: S 10-15

THURSDAY: Showers. Poss. t-storm
High: 82

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.