Gradual cool down continues, beautiful Friday in store

High temperatures will only be in the 80s after 3 straight days of 90 and above.
and last updated 2022-06-17 06:23:56-04

Our gradual cool-down continues today. High temperatures will only be in the 80s after 3 straight days of 90 and above. It will be breezy but less windy than yesterday. If you heading out this evening, prepare for a big cool down lakeside. As the wind shifts northeast, temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s and eventually 50s.

The weekend starts cool on Saturday with temperatures struggling to reach 70 degrees, even with an abundance of sunshine. We start warming back up on Sunday with the smallest chance of a stray shower or storm. High heat returns next week.

TODAY: Sunny But Beautiful
High: 81... Turning much cooler lakeside this evening
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Cooler
Low: 55
Wind: NE 10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny and Cool
High: 68 Lake 75 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 77 Lake 81 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot
High: 91

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid
High: 93

