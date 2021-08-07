Good chance for thunderstorms Saturday night

MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms Friday evening and night brought some much needed rain across southeast Wisconsin.

Everyone picked up at least 0.50", with many spots picking up more than 1".

The weather has been quiet since about midnight and will continue to be quiet through the first two thirds of Saturday.

A warm front will lift north Saturday evening bringing another chance for thunderstorms. Severe storms are unlikely, but expect some heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Unsettled weather continues Sunday night into next week.

A cold front will bring scattered thunderstorm late Sunday into the overnight hours. A few could be severe, with the biggest threat being strong wind gusts.

We'll keep a chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon and again Tuesday night. Temperatures over the next few days will be a roller coaster with a high of 80° Saturday, upper 80s Sunday, low 80s Monday, near 90° Tuesday, then mid 80s Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered t-storms in the evening

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms

Low: 68

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Few morning showers. Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 87

Wind: S 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Iso. t-storms in the afternoon

High: 84

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for showers

High: 90

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Iso. AM t-storms. Becoming sunny

High: 86

Wind: SW 5-15 mph