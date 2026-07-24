Getting warmer and humid; watching for weekend rain

High pressure is beginning to move eastward. South winds will bring warmer air over the next several days. Dew points will also be on the rise, heading into the 60s and near 70. Heat index values could approach 100 both Sunday and Monday.
WATCH: When showers and storms could offer some drought relief
Storm Team 4 is monitoring rain chances over the weekend. However, the chances are low and may not bring widespread drought relief. There is a small chance for a few showers late Saturday and again Sunday and Monday. Any storms that form or move toward southern Wisconsin could produce gusty winds and hail.
Stay with TMJ4 for updates. Cooler and drier weather is expected during the middle of next week.
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and A Little Warmer
High: 80
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 63
Wind: S/SW 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid; Slight Ch. Storms Late
High: 84
SUNDAY: Hot and Humid; Chance Showers/Storms
High: 91 Heat Index: Near 100
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid; Chance Showers/Storms
High: 90
Heat Index: Near 100
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 85
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