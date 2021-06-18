Friday morning storms to turn into heat and humidity

MILWAUKEE — Storms are rumbling through southeast Wisconsin this morning.

While there is a threat for some severe weather, these storms will also provide a beneficial rain to the area. Storms should move out by the time most of us get going this morning.

Skies become mostly sunny, and it will be hot and humid today.

Temperatures should climb to around 90 degrees by this afternoon. It's also going to be humid with dewpoints in the 60s. There is a slight chance thunderstorms return tonight as temperatures fall back into the 60s.

The weekend starts very nice on Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. We warm up to the 80s again on Sunday and there is a chance for more showers and storms by Sunday afternoon.

Overall, our weather pattern is looking much more active, with more rain chances down the road late next week.

FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid

High: 90

Wind: S to N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

Low: 65

Wind: W 10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. PM Showers/Storms

High: 84

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73