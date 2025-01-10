Friday morning snow showers

While a major winter storm is barreling through the south, a weak frontal boundary moves through Wisconsin today. Light snow showers have developed along this cold front and will move through the region during the morning hours. Some very light freezing drizzle is also possible - leading to a few slick/slippery spots on the Friday morning commute. Outside of a few additional flurries late this afternoon, it remains mostly cloudy with highs approaching 30 degrees.

Overnight lows drop into the teens as clouds begin clearing out. Sunshine returns for Saturday with highs in the upper 20s.

An Alberta Clipper is expected to drop in from the northwest late Saturday night into Sunday. The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall well to the North. Any changes to the track of this system will impact snowfall totals. Accumulations would be closer to an inch near the state line with up to 3" far NW of Milwaukee.

Arctic air moves into the Midwest next week as highs fall into the teens and lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Chance Light Snow/Freezing Drizzle Early; Up to 1/2" Possible. PM Flurries

High: 30

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 18

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 28

SUNDAY: Snow Showers Possible; Mostly Cloudy

High: 33

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 21

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cold

High: 14

