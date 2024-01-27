Watch Now
Foggy start to the Weekend

Dense fog is rolling around southeastern Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Another cloudy and mild day is in store.
and last updated 2024-01-27 07:58:52-05

Fog & mist are back early Saturday morning across SE Wisconsin. Temperatures remain near or above the freezing mark. As temperatures warm, fog will begin to mix out & visibility will improve in most places. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m.

Mild & cloudy conditions persist today as highs again top out in the mid 30s - near 40°. Another cloudy, cool & foggy night is on tap. However, there is a chance there may be less fog as winds pick up. Clouds may begin to break up on Sunday - with some clearing even possible by Monday! Highs remain well above-average for the extended forecast.

A quick round of rain/wintry mix is possible early Tuesday - especially for lakeside communities.

SATURDAY:  Dense Fog/Drizzle Early; Cloudy and Mild            High: 40
            N 5 mph

TONIGHT:   Patchy Fog Possible; Mostly Cloudy
            Low: 36
            Wind: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:     Mostly Cloudy
            High: 38

MONDAY:    Partly Cloudy and Mild
            High: 40

TUESDAY:    Chance Rain/Mix Early; Mostly Cloudy
            High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
            High: 41

