Foggy start to the Weekend

Fog & mist are back early Saturday morning across SE Wisconsin. Temperatures remain near or above the freezing mark. As temperatures warm, fog will begin to mix out & visibility will improve in most places. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m.
Mild & cloudy conditions persist today as highs again top out in the mid 30s - near 40°. Another cloudy, cool & foggy night is on tap. However, there is a chance there may be less fog as winds pick up. Clouds may begin to break up on Sunday - with some clearing even possible by Monday! Highs remain well above-average for the extended forecast.
A quick round of rain/wintry mix is possible early Tuesday - especially for lakeside communities.
SATURDAY: Dense Fog/Drizzle Early; Cloudy and Mild High: 40
N 5 mph
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog Possible; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 36
Wind: N 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 38
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 40
TUESDAY: Chance Rain/Mix Early; Mostly Cloudy
High: 40
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 41
