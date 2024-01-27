Foggy start to the Weekend

Fog & mist are back early Saturday morning across SE Wisconsin. Temperatures remain near or above the freezing mark. As temperatures warm, fog will begin to mix out & visibility will improve in most places. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m.

Mild & cloudy conditions persist today as highs again top out in the mid 30s - near 40°. Another cloudy, cool & foggy night is on tap. However, there is a chance there may be less fog as winds pick up. Clouds may begin to break up on Sunday - with some clearing even possible by Monday! Highs remain well above-average for the extended forecast.

A quick round of rain/wintry mix is possible early Tuesday - especially for lakeside communities.



SATURDAY: Dense Fog/Drizzle Early; Cloudy and Mild High: 40

N 5 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog Possible; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 36

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 40

TUESDAY: Chance Rain/Mix Early; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 41

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.