Foggy Saturday Morning; Dreary, yet dry weekend

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN THRU 11 A.M. SATURDAY

Dense fog has developed in the wake of yesterday's rainfall. Visibility has dropped as low as ¼ mi in some spots. Although visibility may improve later this afternoon, some patchy drizzle may persist along with a dense pack of cloud cover. Highs will again top out in the mid/upper 40s today.

Some patchy fog may stick around tonight and into the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. However, the forecast stays dry through this time period.

An advancing area of low-pressure brings a chance of rain on Christmas Day. Scattered showers move in Monday morning and continue into the afternoon.

Additional showers are possible on Tuesday as the low cycles through the Midwest. A bit of wintry mix is possible Wednesday and Thursday as cooler temperatures take hold.



SATURDAY: Early Fog & Patchy Drizzle; Mostly Cloudy High: 50

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog Possible; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 43

Wind: SE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy, Breezy & Mild

High: 55

MONDAY: Cloudy, Windy, and Rainy

High: 51

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 48

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain/Wintry Mix

High: 42

