Foggy Christmas Eve; Rainy Christmas Day

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN THRU 9 A.M. SUNDAY

Fog is back again early Sunday morning - dropping visibility below 1mi across almost all of southern Wisconsin. Near the lakeshore, fog will linger throughout the morning and perhaps into the afternoon. Use low-beam headlights if you have to travel this morning! Highs reach into the lower 50s. As winds increase from West to East, fog will begin to mix out.

Storm Team 4 is still monitoring an area of low-pressure which will advance Eastward by Christmas Day. Scattered showers begin moving into the Badger State tonight, but may not reach the TMJ4 viewing area until tomorrow afternoon. Christmas morning looks mainly dry in Milwaukee. Scattered showers continue late Christmas Day and begin to lift farther northward by early Tuesday.

Rain becomes much spottier on Tuesday before cold air works in for the mid/later part of the week. A wintry mix is possible on Wednesday and again on Thursday.



SUNDAY: Areas of Fog; Cloudy & MildHigh: 53

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 46

Wind: SE 10 mph

MONDAY: Rain & Clouds

High: 51

TUESDAY: Chance Rain Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 48

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

THURSDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Mix; Cloudy

High: 40

