Flurries possible Saturday, wind chills around 10 degrees

Chillier temperatures this weekend with plenty of clouds and a chance for snow. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with flurries. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, but northeast winds 10-15 mph will make it feel more like 10°.
Clouds stick around for Sunday ahead of a quick passing front Sunday evening. We could see around 1" of snow late Sunday as the front moves through. Highs will be near 30 degrees.
More clouds Monday and Tuesday with highs near 30°. Winds will be 10-15 mph both days, bringing wind chills into the low to mid-teens.
Colder temperatures move in towards the end of the week, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. Breezy
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
High: 22...Wind Chill: 10
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy
Wind: SW 5 mph
Low: 15
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow late
Snowfall: Around 1"
High: 30
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy
High: 29
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance PM Snow. Breezy
High: 31
Wind: S 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Falling Temps
High: 26