Flurries possible Saturday, wind chills around 10 degrees

Chillier temperatures this weekend with plenty of clouds and a chance for snow. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with flurries. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, but northeast winds 10-15 mph will make it feel more like 10°.

Clouds stick around for Sunday ahead of a quick passing front Sunday evening. We could see around 1" of snow late Sunday as the front moves through. Highs will be near 30 degrees.

More clouds Monday and Tuesday with highs near 30°. Winds will be 10-15 mph both days, bringing wind chills into the low to mid-teens.

Colder temperatures move in towards the end of the week, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. Breezy

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

High: 22...Wind Chill: 10

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Wind: SW 5 mph

Low: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow late

Snowfall: Around 1"

High: 30

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 29

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance PM Snow. Breezy

High: 31

Wind: S 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Falling Temps

High: 26