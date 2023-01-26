Flurries continue Thursday, with more snow possible this weekend

Steady snow has transitioned to flurries across southern Wisconsin. Milwaukee picked up 2.5" of snow as of midnight - the highest total from an event this season.

Spotty flurries will continue this morning before phasing out later this afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 30s.

A few breaks in the clouds are possible tonight as lows drop into the teens. Winds switch from the NW to the South and could be gusty at times.

Friday features a frontal boundary that sweeps across the Great Lakes. Light snowfall is possible through the daytime hours. However, snow totals will remain under an inch. Rather, the gusty winds coupled with the snow itself could reduce visibility. Wind gusts could top 40 mph. Highs will reach into the mid 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Much cooler weather (although fairly typical for January) moves in this weekend. Highs will only top out in the 20s with morning lows in the teens. Wind chill readings each morning could drop into the single digits. Our next best chance for accumulating snow is also during this timeframe. A swath of light snowfall will move through the Midwest Saturday afternoon-evening.

Snowfall totals will be highest in the vicinity of the IL/WI state-line. Much like this past event, 1-3" is possible - with higher totals South of Milwaukee.

Any North or South shift in the track of this system will mean big changes for the snowfall accumulation

Cooler & cloudy weather persists into next week. Afternoon highs will hold steady in the upper teens and lower 20s.

THURSDAY: Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 31°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 18°

Wind: NW/S 5-15

FRIDAY: Chance Snow; Blustery

Accum: <1/2"

High: 35°

Wind: S 15-20 G40 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Snow

High: 24°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 22°

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 17°