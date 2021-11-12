First round of snow for the year on Friday

Wintry weather has moved in today, bringing our first round of snow. Although accumulation will be little to none, and mainly on grassy surfaces and plants, we could officially pick up our first "Trace". Snow showers will pick up through Friday afternoon, but stay light. Temperatures will be near 40° with winds west-southwest at 15 mph.

Looking ahead towards the weekend, Saturday will still be cloudy and windy, but dry. Temperatures will climb to near 40° by the afternoon after starting near the freezing mark. Another storm moves in Saturday night into Sunday, bringing more snow and rain showers across the area. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Quiet weather returns for early next week, but we have a chance for a few more rain showers by Wednesday.

TODAY: Light rain & snow showers. Windy

High: 40

Wind: WSW 15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 33

Wind: NW 15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy

High: 41

Wind: NW 15 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered rain & snow showers. Breezy

High: 38

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 38

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny

High: 51

Wind: SW 10-15 mph