First day of Summer brings temperatures around 80, sunny skies

Happy First Day of Summer! The Summer Solstice is officially at 9:57 a.m. Southern Wisconsin enjoys the most daylight of the year - with more than 15 hours between sunrise and sunset.
Happy First Day of Summer! The Summer Solstice is officially at 9:57 a.m. Southern Wisconsin enjoys the most daylight of the year - with more than 15 hours between sunrise and sunset.

High pressure remains in control of the overall weather pattern - keeping light easterly winds coming off of Lake Michigan. The next few days feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s - near 80° at the lakefront. Highs will top out in the mid/upper 80s farther inland. A few spots could make a run towards 90-degrees - especially on Saturday as southerly winds take hold.

An approaching low-pressure system will bring shower/storm chances late Saturday into Sunday. A few additional showers are possible on Monday as highs cool back into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 80 Lake 85 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Cear
Low: 61 Lake
Wind: NE 5 mph 

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80 Lake 87 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78 Lake 84 Inland

SATURDAY: Warm; Increasing Clouds
High: 82 Lake 87 Inland

SUNDAY: Scattered showers/storms;
High: 78

