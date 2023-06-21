First day of Summer brings temperatures around 80, sunny skies

Happy First Day of Summer! The Summer Solstice is officially at 9:57 a.m. Southern Wisconsin enjoys the most daylight of the year - with more than 15 hours between sunrise and sunset.
High pressure remains in control of the overall weather pattern - keeping light easterly winds coming off of Lake Michigan. The next few days feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s - near 80° at the lakefront. Highs will top out in the mid/upper 80s farther inland. A few spots could make a run towards 90-degrees - especially on Saturday as southerly winds take hold.
An approaching low-pressure system will bring shower/storm chances late Saturday into Sunday. A few additional showers are possible on Monday as highs cool back into the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 80 Lake 85 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Cear
Low: 61 Lake
Wind: NE 5 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80 Lake 87 Inland
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78 Lake 84 Inland
SATURDAY: Warm; Increasing Clouds
High: 82 Lake 87 Inland
SUNDAY: Scattered showers/storms;
High: 78
