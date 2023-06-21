First day of Summer brings temperatures around 80, sunny skies

Happy First Day of Summer! The Summer Solstice is officially at 9:57 a.m. Southern Wisconsin enjoys the most daylight of the year - with more than 15 hours between sunrise and sunset.

High pressure remains in control of the overall weather pattern - keeping light easterly winds coming off of Lake Michigan. The next few days feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s - near 80° at the lakefront. Highs will top out in the mid/upper 80s farther inland. A few spots could make a run towards 90-degrees - especially on Saturday as southerly winds take hold.

An approaching low-pressure system will bring shower/storm chances late Saturday into Sunday. A few additional showers are possible on Monday as highs cool back into the 70s.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 80 Lake 85 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Cear

Low: 61 Lake

Wind: NE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80 Lake 87 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78 Lake 84 Inland

SATURDAY: Warm; Increasing Clouds

High: 82 Lake 87 Inland

SUNDAY: Scattered showers/storms;

High: 78

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.