Fire weather warning remains, record-setting temperatures possible

{***A Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gusty winds and relative humidity around 20-25% will lead to conditions for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning should be stopped for today.***}
After a record-setting Wednesday and a high of 83°, the record-high temperature is in jeopardy again Thursday. Highs climb to near 80° in the afternoon across southeastern Wisconsin. If Milwaukee makes it to exactly 80° it will be the new record high temperature for today, breaking the old record of 79° set in 1899. Winds will be gusty again and out of the southwest 10-15 mph, with a few gusts near 20 mph. Fire danger is very high across southern Wisconsin and a Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Outdoor burning should be stopped for today, with legal action possible in your municipality.
Temperatures start to taper down Friday as winds become more south-southeasterly. High temperatures will be near 70° by the lakefront, but still mid to upper 70s inland.
A storm system arrives this weekend bringing showers and thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday morning. High temperatures fall into the mid 60s Saturday and low 50s Sunday. There is a chance for a few snowflakes to be mixed in with a few light showers Monday morning as the storm starts to move east.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy High: 80°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 51°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy
High: 70° lakefront...77° inland
Wind: SSE 5-15 G20 mph
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. T-storms late. Breezy
High: 69° lakefront...74° inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Few rain showers. Cloudy. Breezy
High: 50°
Wind: SW 15-20 G30 mph
MONDAY: A few rain/snow showers early. Cloudy. Breezy
High: 45°
