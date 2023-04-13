Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Fire weather warning remains, record-setting temperatures possible

If Milwaukee makes it to exactly 80° it will be the new record high temperature for today.
After a record-setting Wednesday and a high of 83°, the record high temperature is in jeopardy again Thursday.
and last updated 2023-04-13 06:16:59-04

{***A Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gusty winds and relative humidity around 20-25% will lead to conditions for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning should be stopped for today.***}

After a record-setting Wednesday and a high of 83°, the record-high temperature is in jeopardy again Thursday. Highs climb to near 80° in the afternoon across southeastern Wisconsin. If Milwaukee makes it to exactly 80° it will be the new record high temperature for today, breaking the old record of 79° set in 1899. Winds will be gusty again and out of the southwest 10-15 mph, with a few gusts near 20 mph. Fire danger is very high across southern Wisconsin and a Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Outdoor burning should be stopped for today, with legal action possible in your municipality.

Temperatures start to taper down Friday as winds become more south-southeasterly. High temperatures will be near 70° by the lakefront, but still mid to upper 70s inland.

A storm system arrives this weekend bringing showers and thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday morning. High temperatures fall into the mid 60s Saturday and low 50s Sunday. There is a chance for a few snowflakes to be mixed in with a few light showers Monday morning as the storm starts to move east.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy High: 80°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 51°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy
High: 70° lakefront...77° inland
Wind: SSE 5-15 G20 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. T-storms late. Breezy
High: 69° lakefront...74° inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Few rain showers. Cloudy. Breezy
High: 50°
Wind: SW 15-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: A few rain/snow showers early. Cloudy. Breezy
High: 45°

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.