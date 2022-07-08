Watch Now
Few showers Friday morning, large waves possible along Lake Michigan

A storm system continues to push east Friday, with the center staying just to our south, and a cold front will move in from the north. Both features will bring a chance for showers Friday morning, with a possible thunderstorm or two. Showers will wrap up by the early afternoon, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.
and last updated 2022-07-08 07:00:41-04

Temperatures stay relatively cool and in the upper 60s towards the lakefront and in the mid-70s inland. Winds will be gusty, especially late, and out of the northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. These onshore winds could create large waves 2-5 ft high and strong currents along Lake Michigan's shoreline through Friday night. Be careful if heading towards the lakefront.

The weekend is shaping up to be nice. Mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Our next chance for rain will be Monday as heat and humidity return.

FRIDAY: Few morning showers. Possible t-storm. Mostly cloudy. Windy
High: 68 Lakefront...75 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy
Low: 63
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 76
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 82
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance for t-showers
High: 88
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for showers
High: 85
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

