Feeling like Summer

Temperatures soar into the 70s today - perhaps nearing 80-degrees inland. These highs are more typical of June and July in southeastern Wisconsin!
Temperatures warm into the 70s to near 80-degrees today! Despite the warmth, a lake breeze could drop temperatures later this afternoon.
Scattered clouds continue to drift through SE Wisconsin early Sunday morning along with gusty SW winds. A warm front has driven temperatures into the 50s & 60s across much of the area! That means we're well on our way to a fast warm up into the 70s today. Areas near the lakefront may also reach into the 70s before a lake breeze offsets the warming later this afternoon. Inland areas could make a run towards 80-degrees!

After a mainly clear night with lows in the 40s, sunshine is back for Monday. A lake breeze will make things much cooler near the lakefront. Highs are expected to range from the mid 60s - lower 70s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low-pressure that will move up from the central Plains on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely.
There is also a chance that a few storms may be strong to severe. We're continuing to monitor the severe threat. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Wednesday as the system drifts farther Eastward.

A few spotty sprinkles are possible on Thursday before the system completely exits. A cooler trend sets up towards next weekend. Highs will gradually drop through the 50s into next Saturday.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm, Afternoon Lake BreezeHigh: Lake: 75 Inland: 78
Wind: W/NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear; Light Wind
Low: 44
Wind: N 3-5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild; Afternoon Lake Breeze
High: 65 Lake, 71 Inland

TUESDAY: Rain & Storms Likely; Windy
High: 55

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain & Storms, Windy
High: 64

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 58

