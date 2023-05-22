Fantastic weather continues on Monday

After a fantastic weekend, we keep it rolling today. We'll see near-perfect weather with sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s. There is a chance we will see an increase in wildfire smoke/haze again, but it shouldn't be as bad as last week. As a southeast breeze picks up this afternoon, temperatures will cool back to the 60s lakeside. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows ranging from the 50s lakeside to the middle 40s inland.

It's looking like a quiet week ahead with a shot of chilly air arriving Wednesday. There is a tiny chance for showers Wednesday as well, then the rest of the week should be dry.

TODAY:

Sunny and Beautiful

High: 74 Lake 78 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear

Low: 53 Lake 46 Inland

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 77

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cool. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 55

THURSDAY:

Sunny and Still Cool

High: 60 Lake 66 Inland

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 64 Lake 70 Inland

