Fantastic weather continues on Monday

After a fantastic weekend, we keep it rolling today. We'll see near-perfect weather with sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s.
and last updated 2023-05-22 06:41:50-04

After a fantastic weekend, we keep it rolling today. We'll see near-perfect weather with sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s. There is a chance we will see an increase in wildfire smoke/haze again, but it shouldn't be as bad as last week. As a southeast breeze picks up this afternoon, temperatures will cool back to the 60s lakeside. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows ranging from the 50s lakeside to the middle 40s inland.

It's looking like a quiet week ahead with a shot of chilly air arriving Wednesday. There is a tiny chance for showers Wednesday as well, then the rest of the week should be dry.

TODAY:      
Sunny and Beautiful
High: 74 Lake 78 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    
Mainly Clear
Low: 53 Lake 46 Inland            

TUESDAY:    
Mostly Sunny
High: 77

WEDNESDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cool. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 55

THURSDAY:   
Sunny and Still Cool
High: 60 Lake 66 Inland      

FRIDAY:     
Mostly Sunny
High: 64 Lake 70 Inland

