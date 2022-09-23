Fall weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s

It's the coldest morning since May with temperatures dipping into the 40s and 30s. A little bit of patchy frost is possible well inland. Today's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds increase later this afternoon and there is a slight chance of showers this evening. A better chance for showers arrives after midnight tonight.

The chance for stray showers lingers this weekend. Most of Saturday should be dry with a little better chance for rain on Sunday. The wind also picks up on Sunday. We could see northwest wind gusts over 30 mph.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 64

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely

Low: 54

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 71

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Showers

High: 68

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy and Cool

High: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 60