Fall weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s

Friday morning was the coldest morning since May with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s.
The fall weather is continuing today with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures only in the 60s.
It's the coldest morning since May with temperatures dipping into the 40s and 30s. A little bit of patchy frost is possible well inland. Today's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds increase later this afternoon and there is a slight chance of showers this evening. A better chance for showers arrives after midnight tonight.

The chance for stray showers lingers this weekend. Most of Saturday should be dry with a little better chance for rain on Sunday. The wind also picks up on Sunday. We could see northwest wind gusts over 30 mph.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 64
Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely
Low:  54
Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 71

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Showers
High: 68

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy and Cool
High: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool
High: 60

