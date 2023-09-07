Fall-like weather Thursday with highs in the 60s, mostly cloudy conditions

Scattered showers have diminished in coverage early Thursday morning as an area of low-pressure pushes East. Breezy northerly winds, however, will continue through much of the day. Pockets of drizzle may persist in a few areas before vanishing later this morning. Choppy conditions are expected out on Lake Michigan with waves between 2-4ft.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for Racine County given the impact of northerly winds on the lakeshore near Racine.

Highs will only top out in the lower to mid 60s given the cloud cover and breezy conditions. Clouds begin to thin out in the West later in the evening hours, but cloud cover may hold on near the lakefront. Overnight lows may drop to near 50-degrees far West of Milwaukee while staying in the upper 50s near the city.

Filtered sunshine returns by Friday with even more Sun for the weekend. Highs jump back into the 70s.

Showers reenter the forecast late Sunday night into Monday/Tuesday. Highs remain near 70 into next week.



THURSDAY: Mostly CloudyHigh: 67

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Some clearing Inland

Low: 58 Lake 54 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Rain

High: 75

MONDAY: Chance Showers

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.