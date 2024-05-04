Early sunshine, then watching for evening storms

Overnight lows have dropped into the upper 40s and lower 50s across southeastern Wisconsin early Saturday. High-level clouds were beginning to stream in from the SW ahead of a complex of showers/storms on the Plains. That rainfall will gradually shift Eastward throughout the day - entering Western Wisconsin late this morning. Increasing cloud cover will evolve into scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and early evening across the area.

The redevelopment of showers/storms is expected as the remnant frontal boundary moves across southern Wisconsin. Most of the storms don't develop until 3-4p at the earliest far West of Milwaukee. Storms may arrive into the metro area between 6-8pm. There is an outside chance for a stronger storm - capable of producing hail and gusty winds.

Once the storms move off, cooler air works in from the NW into Sunday. Highs will top out in the lower - mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

More sunshine is expected Monday before showers/storms are back on Tuesday. Low rain chances continue for the remainder of the week with a more active weather pattern in place. However, temperatures remain seasonable & even a bit warmer than average through next weekend.



TODAY: AM Sunshine; Afternoon Cloud coverChance Evening Showers/Storms

High: 68 Lake 76 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/storms Ending; Gradual Clearing

Low: 49

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62 Lake 65 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62 Lake 70 Inland

TUESDAY: Showers/storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 70

