Early sunshine, then watching for evening storms

After early morning sunshine, increasing clouds give way to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The strongest storm may produce some gusty wind and hail.
and last updated 2024-05-04 08:01:41-04

Overnight lows have dropped into the upper 40s and lower 50s across southeastern Wisconsin early Saturday. High-level clouds were beginning to stream in from the SW ahead of a complex of showers/storms on the Plains. That rainfall will gradually shift Eastward throughout the day - entering Western Wisconsin late this morning. Increasing cloud cover will evolve into scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and early evening across the area.

The redevelopment of showers/storms is expected as the remnant frontal boundary moves across southern Wisconsin. Most of the storms don't develop until 3-4p at the earliest far West of Milwaukee. Storms may arrive into the metro area between 6-8pm. There is an outside chance for a stronger storm - capable of producing hail and gusty winds.

Once the storms move off, cooler air works in from the NW into Sunday. Highs will top out in the lower - mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
More sunshine is expected Monday before showers/storms are back on Tuesday. Low rain chances continue for the remainder of the week with a more active weather pattern in place. However, temperatures remain seasonable & even a bit warmer than average through next weekend.

TODAY: AM Sunshine; Afternoon Cloud coverChance Evening Showers/Storms
High: 68 Lake 76 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/storms Ending; Gradual Clearing
Low: 49

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 62 Lake 65 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 62 Lake 70 Inland

TUESDAY: Showers/storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy
High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy
High: 70

