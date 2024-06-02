Early Sunday fog; Watching for Monday storms

DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, WASHINGTON, WAUKESHA, DODGE, WALWORTH & JEFFERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM​

Areas of patchy, dense fog have developed following yesterday's rainfall. Fog will begin to lift through mid-morning as sunshine takes over. Highs climb into the lower 70s at the lakefront while inland temperatures may reach into the mid and upper 70s.

A complex of showers and thunderstorms races across the Plains tonight – weakening as they approach Wisconsin early Monday morning. More cloud cover spreads over the region tonight. Some redevelopment of these storms is expected Monday afternoon. Depending on the timing, some storms may be on the stronger side. Southern Wisconsin has been included in a Marginal (Level 1) severe risk for Monday.

After these storms pass, Tuesday starts off dry before another round of showers/storms rolls in from the South during the evening. A cold front sweeps in early Wednesday morning - bringing the last wave of rain. The back half of the week looks drier and cooler - with highs topping out in the lower 70s.



SUNDAY: Early Fog; then Mostly SunnyHigh: 71 Lake 76 Inland

Wind: NW/E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 55

Wind: E 5 mph

MONDAY: Chance Rain/Storms; Some storms could be strong

High: 72

TUESDAY: Chance PM Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy & Warm

High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Chance Early Showers/Storm; Becoming Sunny

High: 78

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.