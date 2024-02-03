Early patchy fog; Beautiful weekend sunshine

Cloud cover remains spread over parts of SE Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Some patchy fog is possible this morning - leading to a couple of slick spots given near-freezing temperatures. Sunshine is around for this afternoon as highs top out in the upper 30s - lower 40s.

More clouds roll in tonight & more patchy fog is possible early Sunday. Widespread sunshine is expected tomorrow and through the beginning of the work week.

By mid-week, strong SW flow aloft will usher in more mild air. More moisture means increasing chances of rain Thursday into Friday. This is just as high temperatures crack 50-degrees.



SATURDAY: Early Patchy Fog; Becoming Mostly Sunny and Mild High: 40

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog Possible; Partly Cloudy

Low: 32

Wind: E 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 44

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds & Mild

High: 48

