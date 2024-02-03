Watch Now
Early patchy fog; Beautiful weekend sunshine

Patchy fog has developed near the Stateline due to a quickly clearing sky overnight. A few slick spots are possible, but sunshine is back for the weekend!
Sunshine returns after some early morning clouds/fog. Highs top out near 40-degrees.
and last updated 2024-02-03 08:04:15-05

Cloud cover remains spread over parts of SE Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Some patchy fog is possible this morning - leading to a couple of slick spots given near-freezing temperatures. Sunshine is around for this afternoon as highs top out in the upper 30s - lower 40s.

More clouds roll in tonight & more patchy fog is possible early Sunday. Widespread sunshine is expected tomorrow and through the beginning of the work week.

By mid-week, strong SW flow aloft will usher in more mild air. More moisture means increasing chances of rain Thursday into Friday. This is just as high temperatures crack 50-degrees.

SATURDAY:  Early Patchy Fog; Becoming Mostly Sunny and Mild            High: 40
            Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:   Patchy Fog Possible; Partly Cloudy
            Low: 32
            Wind: E 5 mph

SUNDAY:    Mostly Sunny
            High: 42

MONDAY:   Mostly Sunny
            High: 42

TUESDAY:   Mostly Sunny and Mild
            High: 44

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds & Mild
             High: 48

