Early patchy fog; Beautiful weekend sunshine

Cloud cover remains spread over parts of SE Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Some patchy fog is possible this morning - leading to a couple of slick spots given near-freezing temperatures. Sunshine is around for this afternoon as highs top out in the upper 30s - lower 40s.
More clouds roll in tonight & more patchy fog is possible early Sunday. Widespread sunshine is expected tomorrow and through the beginning of the work week.
By mid-week, strong SW flow aloft will usher in more mild air. More moisture means increasing chances of rain Thursday into Friday. This is just as high temperatures crack 50-degrees.
SATURDAY: Early Patchy Fog; Becoming Mostly Sunny and Mild High: 40
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog Possible; Partly Cloudy
Low: 32
Wind: E 5 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 42
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 42
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild
High: 44
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds & Mild
High: 48
