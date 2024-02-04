Early Freezing Fog; Lingering clouds by afternoon

Another round of clouds and fog has developed across SE Wisconsin overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for counties North of Milwaukee thru 10 a.m. Not only will this dense fog bring down visibility, but since temperatures are below-freezing, slick/slippery spots may develop on untreated roadways.

A stubborn deck of stratus clouds will be tough to break today - especially near the Lake. As a result, highs will be similar to yesterday - only topping out in the upper 30s to near 40-degrees. Some clearing is possible farther inland.

NE winds off Lake Michigan tonight could prompt a few flurries and sprinkles lakeside. Otherwise, any clearing today will be filled in with clouds tonight. Lows dip into the upper 20s & lower 30s.

A mix of sun & clouds continues through much of this week as temperatures climb. By Thursday & Friday, highs jump into the lower 50s. Late-week moisture leads to rain chances Thursday & Friday.



DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10AM FOR OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, DODGE, SHEBOYGAN & FOND DU LAC COUNTIES​

SUNDAY: AM Dense Fog; Partly to Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Sprinkle/Flurry; Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 32

Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds & Mild

High: 48

THURSDAY: Mainly Cloudy, Chance Showers, Breezy

High: 52

