Early Freezing Fog; Lingering clouds by afternoon

After morning freezing fog, sunshine may break out in some spots today. Near the lake, clouds may linger through the afternoon.
Dense freezing fog has developed over parts of Southeastern Wisconsin. More clouds may linger this afternoon.
and last updated 2024-02-04 07:29:49-05

Another round of clouds and fog has developed across SE Wisconsin overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for counties North of Milwaukee thru 10 a.m. Not only will this dense fog bring down visibility, but since temperatures are below-freezing, slick/slippery spots may develop on untreated roadways.

A stubborn deck of stratus clouds will be tough to break today - especially near the Lake. As a result, highs will be similar to yesterday - only topping out in the upper 30s to near 40-degrees. Some clearing is possible farther inland.

NE winds off Lake Michigan tonight could prompt a few flurries and sprinkles lakeside. Otherwise, any clearing today will be filled in with clouds tonight. Lows dip into the upper 20s & lower 30s.

A mix of sun & clouds continues through much of this week as temperatures climb. By Thursday & Friday, highs jump into the lower 50s. Late-week moisture leads to rain chances Thursday & Friday.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10AM FOR OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, DODGE, SHEBOYGAN & FOND DU LAC COUNTIES​

SUNDAY: AM Dense Fog; Partly to Mostly Cloudy
High: 40
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Sprinkle/Flurry; Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Low: 32
Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
High: 40

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds & Mild
High: 48

THURSDAY: Mainly Cloudy, Chance Showers, Breezy
High: 52

