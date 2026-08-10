Early fog; watching for state line storms

Two rounds of storms brought up to 2 inches of rainfall in some spots yesterday. An overnight round led to flooding in Walworth and western Racine counties. Those storms have since left, but a stalled frontal boundary remains near the state line.

Patchy dense fog has begun to form in the wake of the overnight storms. Lows have only fallen into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunshine breaks out with a mix of cloud cover today. Highs return into the lower 80s.

Rounds of showers and storms are expected to develop in the vicinity of the stalled frontal boundary late this afternoon and into the early evening hours. While most of the rain will stay in northern Illinois, showers and storms cannot be ruled out for far southern Wisconsin. Repeated rounds of storms could lead to instances of flooding — much like what we saw last night.

Medium-range guidance suggests another complex of storms may develop on the Plains late tonight and roll into Wisconsin during the late morning or early afternoon Tuesday. Please stay tuned for updates on the timing and position of these storms.

A few additional showers and storms are possible Wednesday before the weather pattern calms toward the end of the week. High pressure moves in, and cooler air will allow highs to fall into the 70s.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

MONDAY : AM Fog, then Partly Cloudy; Chance Storms South

High: 80

Wind: NW/E 5-10

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

Low: 67

Wind: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Storms Likely; Cloudy

High: 78

Wind: E 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 81

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 76

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy & Cooler

High: 72

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