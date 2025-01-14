Dusting of snow and cold

A weak disturbance is clipping southern Wisconsin this morning bringing a light dusting of snow, mainly along and south of I-94. Watch out for a slippery spot or two with salt struggling to work in temperatures this chilly. One positive is that the clouds and some of the snow is helping keep temperatures from dropping too far this morning. Areas north of Milwaukee are seeing more clear skies and colder temperatures with a Cold Weather Advisory for Fond Du Lac, Dodge and Washington Counties until 9am this morning for wind chills as cold as 20 below.

Expect plenty of sunshine to quickly develop this morning and stay with us into this afternoon. Highs will get stuck in the teens once again. Another cold night tonight, but the wind will be a bit lighter helping out our wind chills. Lows will be in the single digits with wind chills between zero and 10 below.

Temperatures start to warm Wednesday afternoon into the 20s with a chance for a few snow showers Wednesday evening along a weak front. Temperatures climb from there with highs pushing into the 40s on Friday! it doesn't last long as a big drop in temperatures is likely late in the weekend and into early next week.

TUESDAY: Light Snow Early, Sunny, Cold, Breezy

High: 17. Wind Chill -15 to 5

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold

Low: 5, Wind Chill 0 to -10

Wind: NW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Evening Snow Shower

High: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild

High: 36

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild (Night Mix Ch.)

High: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Colder

High: 32

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.