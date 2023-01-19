Drying out for most of Thursday, before rain & snow return late in the afternoon

***THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELED FOR DODGE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 9 A.M. THURSDAY.

After a messy Wednesday night with snow, sleet, and rain, we'll fall into the dry slot of the winter storm for most of Thursday. This means we'll be mostly dry with cloudy skies and highs near 40°. As the storm moves on to the east, some wrap-around rain and snow showers return by the late afternoon. Showers will turn to light snow Thursday night and continue through Friday morning. Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected. Friday morning lows will be near 30°.

Cloudy skies continue Friday afternoon through Saturday with high temperatures near 33° both days. Some light snow will return Sunday as a winter storm clips southeastern Wisconsin, with up to 1" of snow possible.

More clouds and temperatures in the mid 30s are on the way for next week, with another chance for snow Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Isolated snow and rain showers

Accum: Little to none

High: 41°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Light snow showers. Breezy

Accum: Little to none

Low: 29°

Wind: NW 15 mph

FRIDAY: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 33°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 33°

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Chance for snow

High: 35°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 35°