Dry start to the weekend; Watching for New Year's Eve snow

After some light snow & rain yesterday, patchy drizzle/fog is wrapping up. Overnight lows have fallen into the upper 30s at the lakefront. Inland spots have fallen closer to the freezing mark. This is where a few slick/slippery spots may be possible on untreated roads.

Drier air begins breaking up the cloud deck later today. Filtered sunshine is expected to take over from NW to SE throughout the afternoon.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s under a mainly clear sky.

Quiet weather is expected on Saturday - sunshine with highs in the upper 30s.

By Sunday, a clipper system brings light snow showers into the Badger State. The first flurries may begin falling late tomorrow night and continue into Sunday morning.

Accumulations appear light – up to an inch towards central Wisconsin.

More sunshine and slightly above-average temperatures are forecast for the first few days of 2024.



FRIDAY: Early Drizzle; Becoming Partly CloudyHigh: 41

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Sky

Low: 28

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

SUNDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 39

