Dropping temperatures, scattered light showers, and gusty winds Thursday

A relatively mild and cloudy start to Thursday. Our temperature climb will be cut short midday as a cold front drops through in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s by the lunch hour before falling into the 50s for the rest of the day. Rainfall will be less than 1/4" with the front and there is just a slight chance for an embedded t-storm. Winds pick up in the evening and will continue through Friday morning out of the north 10-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

A few lake effect rain showers are possible on Friday morning, otherwise expect clearing skies and noticeably colder air with highs near 50 degrees. Friday night/Saturday morning brings our coldest temperatures of the season, so far. Lows drop into the upper 30s by the lake and upper 20s and low 30s inland. Our first widespread hard freeze is likely, marking the end of the growing season.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Scattered light showers. WindyWind: N 10-20 G30 mph

High: 66

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Windy

Low: 41 lakefront...33 inland

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Slight chance early. Windy early. Clearing skies

High: 52

Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Possible hard freeze

Low: 38 lakefront...28-32 inland

SATURDAY: Morning frost. Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 58

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SUNDAY; Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 64

Wind: W 10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight Chance

High: 64