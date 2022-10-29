Dense fog advisory in effect, mild Halloween weekend in store

Patchy Dense Fog is expected throughout SE Wisconsin this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory continues until 9 a.m.

A clear and cool morning has allowed patchy fog to develop across SE Wisconsin. Visibility has dropped to as low as ¼ mile in some spots. Fog will clear up by mid-morning. Another beautiful Fall day is in store with highs climbing into the 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 40s tonight - with cooler temperatures farther inland. More patchy fog could develop in some spots. A low-pressure system moving through the Mississippi River Valley will spread cloud cover over much of southern Wisconsin Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach into the lower 60s Sunday. A spotty shower/patchy drizzle cannot be completely ruled out for far SE Wisconsin as this low-pressure system passes by. Most areas will stay dry.

Clouds will gradually clear on Halloween with highs back into the upper 50s/lower 60s.

A breezy period sets up mid-next week. SW winds will usher in warmer-than-average temperatures. Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s through next Thursday. Some places could make a run towards 70°!

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

Wind: SE 5 mph

High: 60

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 44

Wind: SE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance PM Shower South

High: 59

MONDAY: AM Clouds; Gradual Clearing

High: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy

High: 65