Dead of winter cold: Wind chill as low as -20, advisories issued for SE Wisconsin

**** WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES UNTIL NOON TODAY****

**** WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN FROM 8PM THIS EVENING UNTIL NOON TOMORROW****

On average, it's the coldest time of the year. It sure looks to be the case this year as we're experiencing another plunge of arctic air across the Midwest. Temperatures have dipped to around zero this morning with a wind chill as low as -20. We may work our way back up to 10 degrees this afternoon. Tonight may be the coldest night of the season so far. Low temperatures should reach levels well below zero, with a wind chill in the -15 to -25 range.

Wednesday will be another very cold day, then we briefly warm up on Thursday. There may be a few snow showers Thursday night, but very little accumulation is expected. Cold weather returns for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Very ColdHigh: 10. Wind Chill: -15 to -5

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Bitter Cold

Low: -6. Wind Chill: -15 to -25

Wind: NW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Still Very Cold

High: 12. Wind Chill: -20 to -10

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Snow Showers Late

High: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold

High: 18

SATURDAY: Sunny and Cold

High: 20