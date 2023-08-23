Watch Now
Dangerous heat and humidity arrive in Southeast Wisconsin, excessive heat warning in effect

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the year in Milwaukee. High temperatures are forecast to reach 100-degrees in the city. Other areas may reach the lower 100s.
Meanwhile, high dew points will contribute to heat index values between 107-112 degrees for much of the area. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for all of SE Wisconsin effective from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. 

Breezy SW winds will prevent the lake breeze from offering any relief today. However, that may change for Thursday. After a morning with lows in the 70s, afternoon highs once again climb into the upper 90s - near 100 degrees. A lake breeze may keep the worst of the heat away from the lakefront, but highs will again reach 100 degrees inland. Heat index values may reach between 104-107 degrees inland and along/South of I-94. The Excessive Heat Warning will continue until 7pm Thursday for Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Walworth, Jefferson & Dodge counties. 

This is dangerous heat - especially for those without air conditioning. Limit time spent outdoors, take frequent breaks & have a quick way to get into the A/C.

By Friday, the ridge of high-pressure begins to breakdown over the Great Lakes - allowing cooler temperatures in. Highs drop into the 80s and Milwaukee is looking at highs in the 70s over the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Very Hot & Humid; Mostly SunnyHigh: 100
Heat Index: 105-115
Wind: SW 10-15

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 73
Wind: S 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Hot, Humid & Sunny
High: 92, Turning Cooler Lakeside
Heat Index: 95-105

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Pop-Up Rain; Partly Cloudy
High: 80 lake, 85 inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 74

