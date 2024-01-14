Dangerous cold & wind chills

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 12PM MONDAY. COLD AIR COMBINED WITH WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH WILL CREATE WIND CHILLS OF -20 TO -30°. COVER EXPOSED SKIN IF GOING OUT, FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR IN 30 MINUTES TIME.***

Light snow showers have begun to move out of southern Wisconsin. A few breaks in the clouds are possible today – allowing for more melting on roadways! However, gusty westerly winds combined with single-digit temperatures will make for a frigid day. A Wind Chill Advisory has been extended all the way through midday Monday. Wind chills could dip as low as -30° over the next 24 hours. Layer up if headed outdoors!

Overnight lows will crash below-zero. Dangerous wind chills will persist.

Another blustery day is expected on Monday with highs barely climbing above 0-degrees in Milwaukee.

The frigid air lasts until Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, highs will jump back into the teens. We'll be monitoring for some periods of light snow later in the week.



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cold & WindyHigh: 7

Wind Chill: -25 to -10

Wind: W 15 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Frigid

Low: -8

Wind Chill: -15 to -30

Wind: W 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cold

High: 4

Wind Chill: -25 to -15

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Frigid

High: 5

Wind Chill: -25 to -15

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Flurry

High: 15

Wind Chill: -20 to -5

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Light Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 18

Wind Chill: -5 to 5

