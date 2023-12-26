COOLING BUT STILL MILD

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually decrease tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s inland and low 30s towards the lake.

Finally, some sunshine is back in the forecast for Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

A weakening low pressure moving to the south will bring a leftover wave of energy across SE Wisconsin late Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain is likely near the lake with some wet snow mixing in inland Thursday morning. Warm ground temperatures and air temperatures above freezing will limit any accumulations to less than an inch away from the lake. It should be mostly rain across the area Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. It will be breezy with gusts near 25 to 30 mph.

Then a calm weather pattern with only a weak system bringing a few light snow showers possible Sunday as we close out the year. Highs will slowly drop from the low 40s the next few days to the 30s by Sunday into New Year's Day.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds

Low: 32

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 42

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Rain lake, mix inland; Cloudy & breezy

High: 43

FRIDAY: Decreasing Clouds

High: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

SUNDAY: Snow Showers Chance

High: 38

