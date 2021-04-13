Cooler weather to stay

Watch
A cooler Canadian air mass is settling in across the Midwest.
A cooler Canadian air mass is settling in across the Midwest.

Average to below-average temperatures will be with us the rest of the week and the foreseeable future. Under partly cloudy skies, we still manage to reach the lower 50s by this afternoon, but there is also a slight chance of a few light showers or sprinkles. A strong west breeze will also make it feel cooler.

Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30s. A few spots inland may dip to around freezing by tomorrow morning.

We only warm into the 40s on Wednesday. Along with the cooler temperatures, there will be a slight chance for rain and snow showers. The rest of the week should be dry.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cold. Ch. Sprinkles
High: 54
Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 35
Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers
High: 47

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny.
High: 48 Lake 55 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 51 Lake 56 Inland

