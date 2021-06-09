Cooler towards the lake, but still toasty inland

MILWAUKEE — After some patchy fog Wednesday morning, sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the day. A shift in the winds will bring cooler temperatures for some of us today. Winds will be out of the northeast 5-10 mph, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s towards the lakefront.

Temperatures will still stay hot inland and climb into the upper 80s. There won't be much of a change Thursday, skies will be mostly sunny, and an easterly wind will keep temperatures near 80° towards the lakefront, while they climb into the upper 80s inland.

A few clouds will increase Friday, but otherwise highs stay about the same and in the low 80s towards the lakefront and near 90° inland.

A decaying front will bring a chance for showers and even a thunderstorm Friday evening through early Saturday.

Unfortunately, most of us will stay dry, so remember to water your lawn and plants to keep them happy and green.

High pressure rebuilds into next week, keeping the forecast sunny and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s towards the lakefront, and low 80s inland.