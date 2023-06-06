Watch Now
Cooler temperatures Tuesday with highs around 70

A cold front is bringing cooler temperatures to SE Wisconsin this week. A few spotty showers have developed across central Wisconsin and will push South throughout the morning.
A cold front is bringing cooler temperatures to SE Wisconsin this week. A few spotty showers have developed across central Wisconsin and will push South throughout the morning. There is a slim chance of rain for parts of the area this morning/early afternoon. Most places will stay dry. Highs only top out in the lower 70s today under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds remain overhead tonight as lows drop into the mid-50s. The cold front & clouds depart the region tomorrow - leaving full sunshine for the mid-week period.

As high-pressure moves away, westerly winds return on Friday - bringing highs back into the upper 70s & lower 80s.
Another cold front may bring shower/storm chances on Saturday.

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy & CoolerHigh: 71
Wind: N 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 55
Wind: N 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 78

SATURDAY: Chance Rain/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
High: 78

