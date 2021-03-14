Chilly start to Monday with an afternoon snowfall

Highs Monday top out in the upper 30s and it will be a windy day with gusts up to 40 mph. Snow holds off until the afternoon, starting first in our western counties and spreading east through late afternoon. Snow will continue through Monday night, tapering off late.

In total, anywhere from 1-4" is expected, with lower amounts farther north, higher amounts south and west. There is a chance for a little freezing drizzle late Monday into very early Tuesday. Roads will be slushy and potentially slick in spots for the Monday evening commute.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with highs around 40. Wednesday is partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. There is a slight chance for showers, mainly south of Milwaukee, on Thursday. Thursday and Friday are breezy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will be a little warmer by next weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, windy

Low: 27

Wind: NE 15-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy with afternoon/evening snow, windy

High: 37

Wind: E 15-20 G40 mph

TUESDAY: Ch AM Snow shower or drizzle, then mostly cloudy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 43

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy, slight chance showers south

High: 45

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 41

