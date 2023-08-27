Cooler & Sunny for Sunday

A few isolated sprinkles developed early Sunday morning along the lakefront. These sprinkles may wander inland but will diminish throughout the morning. Early cloud cover gives way to more sunshine by the afternoon. It's a fantastic August day with highs only in the 70s.

A clear & cool night is expected with lows dipping back into the 50s area wide. As high-pressure pulls off to the East, a more southerly wind takes hold on Monday. Highs rise into the upper 70s/lower 80s. A frontal boundary drops through Wisconsin late Monday into Tuesday. There is a chance for a spotty shower Monday night and a few sprinkles may persist throughout Tuesday.

Afternoon temperatures will be much cooler on Wednesday before warming back up towards next weekend.



SUNDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 71

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cool

Low: 58 lake, inland 53

Wind: NE 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

TUESDAY: Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

