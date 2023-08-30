Watch Now
Cooler and breezy on Wednesday, highs in the 60s

Cooler &amp; Breezy conditions are expected for Wednesday and more cool air filters in behind yesterday's cold front. NE winds may gust upwards of 20-25mph - creating hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan. 3–6-foot waves are possible. Early lake-effect clouds will dissipate later in the morning &amp; full sunshine is expected for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s near Lake Michigan and in the lower 70s farther inland.
Clear & cool conditions are expected tonight with some inland lows falling into the upper 40s. 

Sunshine continues into the weekend with a warm-up into the weekend. Heat builds by Saturday & Sunday with highs in the 90s. More humidity rolls into the region next week.

WEDNESDAY: Early Clouds; Mostly Sunny & BreezyHigh: 68 Lake 71 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool
Low: 56 Lake 48 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny and Pleasant
High: 72

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 90

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 92

