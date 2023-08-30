Cooler and breezy on Wednesday, highs in the 60s

Cooler and breezy conditions are expected for Wednesday and more cool air filters in behind yesterday's cold front.
NE winds may gust upwards of 20-25mph - creating hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan. 3–6-foot waves are possible. Early lake-effect clouds will dissipate later in the morning & full sunshine is expected for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s near Lake Michigan and in the lower 70s farther inland.
Clear & cool conditions are expected tonight with some inland lows falling into the upper 40s.
Sunshine continues into the weekend with a warm-up into the weekend. Heat builds by Saturday & Sunday with highs in the 90s. More humidity rolls into the region next week.
WEDNESDAY: Early Clouds; Mostly Sunny & BreezyHigh: 68 Lake 71 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Clear & Cool
Low: 56 Lake 48 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Sunny and Pleasant
High: 72
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 90
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 92
