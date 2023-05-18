Cool Thursday morning before warming up for a pleasant afternoon

It is a cool start early this morning with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. We will get to enjoy some sunshine through the day, but clouds will increase in the afternoon hours. Highs today will be comfortable, topping out in the mid 60s near the lake and in the 70s inland.

A cold front approaches from the west tonight with the chance for rain holding off until after 10 p.m. Then expect scattered rain and a few thundershowers overnight into early Friday. Lows will be warmer tonight, in the 50s. Rain totals will range from a tenth to possibly as much as a half inch of rain (if you get under a good downpour).

Friday afternoon a few showers remain possible, but much of the day will be dry. It will be breezy with highs in the mid-60s.

The weekend looks nice with lots of sun. Saturday highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70, and it looks a little warmer Sunday. However, we may see another backdoor cold front move through Sunday afternoon, which means temps may drastically drop late Sunday afternoon, stay tuned.



THURSDAY: Increasing cloudsHigh: 65 Lake 74 Inland

Wind: S/SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Rain and t-showers

Low: 54

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Early t-showers, slight ch. rain in the afternoon, breezy

High: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 73 (chance for quick afternoon cool down)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 65

