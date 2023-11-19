Cool Sunday Sunshine; Trending cooler for Thanksgiving

Overnight lows have dropped into the 30s - near 40 degrees at the lakefront. Another nice day is on tap with highs topping out around 50-degrees.

An approaching low-pressure system brings more cloud cover late tonight and into Monday. As the low passes South, winds pick up out of the East.

Scattered showers may move Northward across the State Line as early as tomorrow night. A chance of scattered showers continues through Tuesday.

Precip appears light & may mix with a few flakes as the system departs. Sunshine breaks back out for the Thanksgiving holiday. Cooler temperatures are expected - with highs in the lower 40s.



SUNDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 50

Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 41

Wind: E 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy & Breezy; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 48

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

