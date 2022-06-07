Watch
Cool for June: Highs in the 60s-70s today, chance for showers

and last updated 2022-06-07 06:27:17-04

You'll still want a sweatshirt or light jacket heading out the door this morning. A northeast breeze will keep us cool for June all day. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s along the lakeshore to the middle 70s well inland. We'll keep an eye on a few showers to our west that should dissipate before reaching us.

Another round of rain, heavy at times, is on the way tomorrow. The best chance for rain will be between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Most of southeast Wisconsin should pick up between 0.50 and 1.00 of rain. Thursday may be the best day of the week with sunshine and 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Few Sprinkles?
High: 68 Lake 74 Inland
Wind: NE to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 54
Wind: Variable 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain with Storms Likely and Cool. 0.50" to 1.0" Rain
High: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 70

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 71

